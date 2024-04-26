Maryland Weather: Frosty start to a sunny & cool day

BALTIMORE- A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Cecil, Harford, Carroll, and northern Baltimore Counties where morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.

FROSTY FRIDAY MORNING: It's a chilly start to your Friday! Especially in those spots under a Frost Advisory where temps are in the mid to upper 30s. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Gevo8EnFCd — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 26, 2024

High pressure will bring nice weather today, with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s, with overnight temps dipping into the low to mid 40s.

By Saturday, high pressure will move off to the east as a warm front approaches from the west later in the day. This front may bring a few showers to western and central Maryland later in the day with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s in the north and mid to upper 60s in the south.

High temperatures Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds will reach the low 80s for many areas. Sunday clearly will be the better of the two days this weekend for outdoor activities.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will bring well above-average temperatures, potentially reaching 90 degrees in some areas along the I-95 corridor on Monday. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon possibly triggering thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms may persist into Wednesday as another weak disturbance moves through, with highs remaining in the mid 80s.