Maryland Weather: Frost Advisory Issued For Tonight

A weak disturbance aloft is expected to continue drifting away from the are this afternoon. Due to this disturbance it has been cloudy for most of the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. Temps this afternoon were 10-15° colder than yesterday with many areas remaining in the 50s most of the day.

Cloud cover is likely to persist into the evening due to onshore flow from the east and northeast, as high pressure builds southward from the eastern Great Lakes.

Some clearing is possible tonight, especially along the border of Pennsylvania and Maryland and across central and northeast Maryland. Frost is possible in these clearer areas, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Whether or not frost occurs depends on cloud cover overnight. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Cecil, Harford, Carroll, and northern Baltimore counties in Maryland, where better clearing is expected, with temperatures ranging from 34 to 37 degrees.

Elsewhere, lows are expected to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s, especially where clouds persist and near Chesapeake Bay.

High pressure will bring nice weather for Friday, with a few clouds and peeks of sunshine, Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows on Friday will dip into the low to mid 40s.

By Saturday, high pressure will move off to the east as a warm front approaches from the west later in the day. This front may bring a few showers to western and central Maryland later in the day with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s in the north and mid to upper 60s in the south.

High temperatures Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds will reach the low 80s for many areas. Sunday clearly will be the better of the two days this weekend for outdoor activities.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will bring well above-average temperatures, potentially reaching 90 degrees in some areas along the I-95 corridor on Monday. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon possibly triggering thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms may persist into Wednesday as another weak disturbance moves through, with highs remaining in the mid 80s.