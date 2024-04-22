Maryland Weather: Frost returns tonight, even warmer Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- Frost advisories are in effect for most of the WJZ viewing area from 2 AM through 8 AM Tuesday.

After a gorgeous weather day, we'll see chilly weather returning to the state tonight. Frost advisories have been posted for all areas of Maryland except for the eastern shore. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s. Please protect sensitive plants and/or bring them inside.

FROST ADVISORIES REISSUED AND EXPANDED SOUTH LATE TONIGHT: Frost advisories have been posted for more potential patchy frost 2AM through 8 AM Tuesday. Frost advisory includes all of @WJZ viewing area except eastern shore. Bring inside / protect sensitive plants before bed. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FtI8HMCSyS — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 22, 2024

Tuesday turns out breezy, bright, and warmer. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s & 40s, but afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s & lower 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds later in the day.

A cold front will approach Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing additional clouds and the possibility of showers. Highs will top out in the lower 70s Wednesday. Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall later in the day. A blast of chilly air returns Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday morning. Additional frost is possible.

Friday morning starts cold with more frost potential before temperatures warm into the middle 60s during the afternoon.

The weekend looks decent! Just a slight chance of a shower Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper 60s. Sunday is breezy, bright, and warm with highs in the lower 80s.