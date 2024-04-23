Maryland Weather: Frost this morning, bright & breezy day

BALTIMORE-- Frost advisories are in effect for most of the WJZ viewing area through 8 AM this morning.

FROSTY START POSSIBLE: A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Maryland through 8am as some of you are starting your Tuesday in the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up before you head out but also grab the sunglasses! Blues skies are in store! pic.twitter.com/scvLgpgvMR — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 23, 2024

Today will turn out breezy, bright, and warmer. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s & 40s, but afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s & lower 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds later in the day.

COLD & CLEAR THEN BRIGHT & BREEZY: A beautiful day is in store but it's quite cold as you head out the door this morning. Make sure your kids have a coat before they head to the bus stop! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/E8B8woTa2J — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 23, 2024

A cold front will approach tonight and Wednesday bringing additional clouds and the possibility of showers. Highs will top out in the lower 70s Wednesday. Winds will gust 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall later in the day. A blast of chilly air returns Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday morning. Additional frost is possible.

Friday morning starts cold with more frost potential before temperatures warm into the middle 60s during the afternoon.

The weekend looks decent! Just a slight chance of a shower Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper 60s. Sunday is breezy, bright, and warm with highs in the lower 80s.