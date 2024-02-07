Maryland Weather: Milder weather coming later this week

BALTIMORE - Clear skies caused temperatures to plummet overnight so we're waking up in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.That's making for a brutally cold morning for your kids at the bus stop.

BRUTALLY COLD AT THE BUS STOP: Another morning when the heavy coat is an absolute necessity as your kids make their way to school. Solid sunshine & temps near 50° are in store this afternoon but we're starting our day in the mid to upper 20s! #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/3D90AB0qm6 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 7, 2024

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Anne Arundel County through this evening, with tides running 2 to 3 feet above normal.

High pressure continues to be in control of our weather today into Thursday. We'll see slightly milder temperatures this afternoon with highs near 50 degrees. We'll make our way into the mid 50s on Thursday with sunshine for most of the day and clouds taking over by the late afternoon.

Clouds will build on Friday with showers possible Friday night into early Saturday. Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy weather will continue in Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. While there could be a stray shower, most of the time looks to be rain-free. Super Bowl Sunday looks mild as well with highs around 60-degrees. There is the chance for showers Sunday night with a steadier rain likely Monday. Monday's highs will top out in the upper 40s.

The weather trend indicates a return to colder conditions for the last few weeks of February, so enjoy the above-average temperatures while they last.