Maryland Weather: Fantastic Saturday with Coastal Storm and Alert Days Sun. & Mon.

BALTIMORE -- Fantastic Saturday shaping up, but stormy weather is not far behind. High pressure will still control today's weather. This means we're expecting a mixture of clouds & sunshine with highs in the middle 50s. Winds won't be an issue.

Fantastic Saturday with mild temps. Highs in mid 50s. Overnight lows only dropping near 40°. Sunday is the first of two Alert Days for impacts of heavy rain and winds. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/wnsfQc8zcB — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 16, 2023

A strong coastal storm will be developing in the southeastern United States Saturday night into Sunday morning. This storm will then travel north up the coast during the day Sunday into Sunday night.

HEAVY WINDSWEPT RAIN LATE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY: A powerful coastal storm will bring heavy rain to area (esp. by December standards). A widespread 2 to 3" of rain looks likely across the area. Localized totals could be higher. Much of this falls OVERNIGHT Sunday into Monday AM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LXdyr2CMqy — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 15, 2023

As the system moves northward up along the east coast, it will continue to strengthen. This means a round of steady to heavy windswept rain is likely later Sunday into the first part of Monday. So far it looks like we could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain with some places seeing even higher rainfall totals. What is also important to note is that we will likely pick up the bulk of the rain in an eight to twelve hour window so that could lead to some flooding, especially in urbanized areas and areas with poor drainage.

URBAN FLOODING LIKELY SUNDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Urban flooding will quickly develop in poor drainage areas Sunday night into early Monday. Most likely impacting part of the Monday morning commute. 2 to 3" of rain is likely with locally higher totals. Winds will gust to 35 MPH. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/r8aSLzDoyp — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 15, 2023

By the Monday morning commute, we may still be encountering areas of leftover flooding from the overnight heavy rain and some lingering residual showers, but the bulk of the heavy rain will have moved out. We'll see drying conditions throughout the midday and afternoon hours.

Winds will also be an issue at times. Two rounds of stronger winds are possible. One round with the heavy rain and wind in the forecast Sunday evening and night. Winds could gust upwards of 35 mph or even higher, especially along the eastern shore. A second round of strong wind gusts, potentially upwards of 40 mph, is possible during the day Monday.

Temperatures will be too warm for any snow or mix Sunday into Monday as winds come in off the Ocean. However, moderate coastal flooding is likely in Annapolis later Sunday into early Monday. More information on this will be released during the day Saturday.

There's a small chance we could see some snow showers Tuesday with another passing weather disturbance. If we do see any snow, it should remain light.

WEATHER ALERT DAYS SUNDAY & MONDAY: While Sun. & Mon. are tagged as @WJZ "Alert Days", worst weather is Sunday evening into the very early part of Monday. Including Monday AM's commute. 2-3" rain, 35 mph gusts, moderate coastal flooding in spots. Updates starting @4p on WJZ! pic.twitter.com/P9vYO0drqU — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 15, 2023

The weather for most of next week looks quiet and cold with highs in the 40s.