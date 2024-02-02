Maryland Weather: Fantastic February weekend ahead!

BALTIMORE - Expect a clearing sky and colder weather tonight. A sunny, cool, and fabulous weather weekend is on the way.

Early morning rain has departed the area, but the leftover clouds are taking their time to depart. We'll see a gradual clearing trend later this evening into the overnight hours. Along with the departure of the clouds, the gusty winds will also start to settle down after sunset. Look for overnight lows dipping down to near the freezing mark.

CLEARING & COLDER TONIGHT: After another gray day around here the sky will clear overnight. With the clearing sky comes colder temperatures. Overnight lows near freezing across much of our area. The gusty breeze will diminish. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/7ZJf4Fk8fI — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 2, 2024

High pressure will have a firm grip on our weather this weekend. This means a beautiful weekend of sunshine is on the way. We'll see high temperatures on Saturday afternoon in the upper 40s and Sunday's high temperatures will reach the lower 50s. Overnight lows will still be quite cold, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the 20s most areas, so you'll still need a heavier winter coat during the nighttime hours this weekend.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We've got plenty of sunshine on the way AND it starts just in time for your weekend! How about that? Also temperatures are rather enjoyable for February! Early morning cold eases into typical afternoon chill. We are weather worry-free this weekend. Enjoy! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/J08VN578fL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 2, 2024

Clouds will clear out this evening and overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s. That means a frigid start to what will be a stunning Saturday. Solid sunshine is in store for the weekend and beyond! Saturday's high temperatures will reach the upper 40s. Sunday will see the mid-50s with light winds and another round of blue skies.

TOP WEATHER HEADLINES: We will have a fantastic weather weekend across Maryland. Sunny marathon starts this weekend and lasts into next week. Highs mid/upper 40s, but 50s return late next week. Clouds or "gray garbage" as a friend called them aren't back until late next week @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZgO3B4fKFS — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 2, 2024

The biggest weather story around here will be an extended stretch of sunshine! After a very gray January and early start to February, we've got an extended stretch of sunshine beginning this Saturday and continuing through next Thursday. This will help lift many of our moods after this extended gray stretch of weather we've endured.

In addition to the sunshine, we'll start to see significantly milder air build into the area late next week into next weekend ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s next Thursday and the upper 50s by next Friday. We are dry through Friday, but rain chances will increase next Friday night into part of next weekend. We'll also see temperatures reach near 60 degrees, despite the rain, next Saturday.