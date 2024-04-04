Maryland Weather: Dry weather returns this weekend

BALTIMORE -- For the rest of the afternoon showers are expected to persist across the region, with an upper-level area of low pressure gradually advancing from the West toward the state.

Scattered snow showers are anticipated, particularly in Far Western Maryland, especially in elevated areas, where a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Garrett County. Accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of snow are possible, particularly above 3500 feet.

Following the afternoon, any showers that develop are likely to dissipate after sunset. Overnight skies are expected to range from partly cloudy to mostly clear, with low temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday is projected to bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers, although most areas are anticipated to remain dry. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-50s across most regions. Temperatures will once again drop into the 30s Friday night, signaling a cool start to the weekend.

Overall, the weekend forecast appears promising, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Saturday afternoon is expected to see highs in the mid-50s, while temperatures may approach 60 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The outlook for the upcoming eclipse on Monday remains favorable. Although there may be a few clouds in the area, they are not expected to be widespread or thick enough to obstruct the view of the partial eclipse. The eclipse is scheduled to commence around 2:20 pm in Baltimore, with the maximum occurring at approximately 3:21 pm. Monday afternoon temperatures are forecasted to reach the low 60s.

By Monday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover is anticipated to increase throughout the day, with a chance of showers by Tuesday evening and night.

A wet pattern is forecasted for the middle of the week, with scattered showers and mostly cloudy conditions expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s on Wednesday and the mid-60s on Thursday. Rain chances are likely to persist into Friday before drying out as the weekend approaches, with sunshine making a return. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s over the weekend.