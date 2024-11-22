Maryland Weather: Rain and Snow Taper Off Tonight, Warmer Weekend Ahead

BALTIMORE -- Rain and snow falling across the region throughout much of Friday afternoon will gradually come to an end tonight. Temperatures have struggled to climb out of the 30s, with a gusty west wind making it feel like the 20s. Wind chills will remain low into the evening under mostly cloudy skies as precipitation chances taper off.

Overnight, skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear, with low temperatures dipping into the 30s. However, temperatures are not expected to drop low enough to cause refreezing, so icy patches on roadways are unlikely. Winds should help dry the roads as well.

Weekend Weather Outlook

This weekend will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s Saturday afternoon and the mid-to-upper 50s on Sunday. Saturday will start with sunshine before clouds build in during the afternoon as an upper-level low-pressure system moves offshore into the Atlantic. Northwest winds will gust over 20 mph into the afternoon.

Sunday will be less windy, with a northwest breeze of 10-15 mph persisting into the afternoon.

Next Week's Forecast

Monday begins with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 60 degrees. By Monday night, a cold front will approach from the west, bringing a chance of showers. Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning, followed by gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will reach around 60 before cooling to near 50 on Wednesday behind the front.

Wednesday afternoon should feature a mix of sun and clouds, but cloud cover will increase by the evening. A significant chance of rain returns for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be overcast, with rain likely during the morning and evening hours. High temperatures will only reach the mid-40s. Rain will taper off late Thursday night into early Friday, but gusty winds behind the cold front will pick up, with speeds over 20 mph at times. Highs on Friday will remain in the 40s.

Looking Ahead

The forecast for the end of next week remains uncertain. Some weather models suggest the storm system may shift farther south, sparing the area from widespread rain, while others predict significant rainfall through Thanksgiving Day.

Stay updated on the latest forecast as adjustments are likely in the coming days, especially during the busy holiday travel season.