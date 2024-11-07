Maryland Weather: Dry to close the week; rain expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the end of the week looks perfect with plenty of sunshine expected on Friday. A cold front will continue moving south of the area this evening, clearing skies overnight.

For those heading to the Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Bengals tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s throughout the game.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. The weather will cool down Friday night, with overnight lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday afternoon. Saturday will be the best day of the weekend.

Clouds will increase across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning, with rain chances arriving by Sunday afternoon and continuing through Sunday night. The rain is not expected to be heavy, but light patches will persist overnight into early Monday morning.

Most of the rain should clear by sunrise on Monday, making way for a beautiful Veterans Day across the region. High temperatures on Monday will reach around 70 degrees.

Cooler weather is anticipated for the middle to end of next week. On Tuesday, partly cloudy skies are expected, with high temperatures in the low 60s. By Wednesday, highs will dip to the upper 50s, and nighttime lows will reach near 40 degrees from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing increased cloud cover and a chance of showers. The rain should clear by Thursday night, with cooler temperatures expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will range from the 30s to the 40s.