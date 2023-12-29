Maryland Weather: Dry & seasonably cool weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- We'll see a few waves of clouds tonight & Saturday afternoon, but otherwise expect a nice weekend across Maryland.
The chance for showers tonight in most of Maryland has significantly decreased. The system responsible for the shower chance will be passing further to our south. If you're traveling to southern Maryland and/or Virginia, you have a better chance of experiencing a few light showers through midnight.
Tonight
Expect a mostly cloudy sky. A slight chance of a shower is possible, mainly across southern Maryland. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday
Morning sunshine will give way to some passing afternoon clouds. There is the slight chance of an isolated brief passing sprinkle or shower during the afternoon. Expect a gusty breeze with highs in the upper 40s. With the gusty wind up to 25 MPH, we'll see windchills in the upper 30s & lower 40s.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Lows in the lower 30s.
New Year's Eve
Sunday's weather looks fabulous for the finish of 2023. We'll see a mostly sunny sky during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Expect morning temperatures to start in the lower to middle 30s, but quickly rise with abundant sunshine into the 40s by midday and near 50 by mid to late afternoon. If you're headed to the Ravens game, have a heavier fall jacket or light winter coat with sunglasses.
Celebrations on New Year's Eve night look fantastic weather-wise. We'll see increasing clouds, but dry weather. Temperatures at midnight will be in the mid to upper 30s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
New Year's Day
We'll see a weak weather system passing through the area. This will bring us additional clouds and the chance of a passing shower or two. The day won't be a washout, but we'll see plenty of clouds with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
Next Week
The rest of next week looks mainly quiet until we get to Thursday. An area of low pressure developing nearby may bring us showers or a period of steadier rain. Right now, temperatures appear to be too warm for any snow. So we'll be dealing with yet another rainy day next Thursday with highs in the 40s.
for more features.