Maryland Weather: Mild Sunday with a Cloudy Start

BALTIMORE -- After the wintry excitement of Friday with snowflakes in the city and accumulation in the mountains, we are back to mild days and chilly nights going into Thanksgiving. Wintry weather will return for Black Friday.

Expect overcast skies to start Sunday, with breezy conditions. Peak winds could be as high as 20-25 mph. Clear skies Sunday night. Afternoon highs near 60 Monday.

An area of high pressure builds in from the west, giving us a warm up going into Tuesday. Highs will be near 60. A frontal system sweeps through the area Tuesday, giving us a chance of rain and then cooler temperatures.

We will see clearing for Wednesday, giving travelers a chance to make it to their holiday destination safely.

Then, a series of fast moving fronts brings another chance of rain on Thanksgiving day. The coldest air of the season moves in Friday, overnight lows could be in the 20s next weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.