Maryland Weather: Dangerous cold & ALERT DAY into tonight

BALTIMORE -- ALERT DAY for dangerously cold temperatures and slippery travel through tonight. Any uncleared surfaces will be treacherous to drive on this morning as standing snow and slush turn into solid ice.

Some school districts have announced closures and delays for Wednesday morning.

This Morning This Afternoon

SINGLE DIGITS TO START THE DAY: Actual temps are in the teens but wind chills are between 4° to 10°! Please make sure you and your family are bundled up before you head out! This cold isn't just uncomfortable but potentially dangerous. #AlertDay #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/P3RdagkggZ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2024

Temperatures are in the lower teens and wind chills are in the single digits to below zero. Any uncleared surfaces will be extremely slick and slippery as standing snow and slush turned into hard ice. Please be very careful if walking or driving tonight on side streets and secondary streets.

BRIGHT BUT BRUTALLY COLD TODAY: Despite abundant sunshine on this Alert Day, temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s. The wind will make it feel only like the upper teens though. Yikes! #AlertDay #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/F1t2PGKPyn — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2024

This Afternoon

Despite abundant sunshine, it will be bitterly cold due to dangerously low wind chills. We'll see highs in the upper 20s, but wind-chills during the day will remain in the single digits and teens. Please dress properly for the cold with lots of layers, cover your hands and head, and take breaks inside. Bring pets inside. Because of this dangerous cold, our ALERT DAY continues through tonight.

BITTER TO DANGEROUS COLD & RE-FREEZE: Dangerously cold wind-chills are arriving & will be around through Wed. night. Please make sure you're wearing several layers, covering hands & head. Check on elderly, bring pets inside. SLICK travel uncleared surfaces w/ hard re-freeze @WJZ pic.twitter.com/xxX46HvEpz — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 16, 2024

Looking Ahead

The cold temperatures on Thursday won't be nearly as Wednesday. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 30s. We'll see some melting of the snow on the ground. Travel conditions should be decent during the day. A re-freeze of any melted snow Thursday will occur Thursday night.

Light snow may break out as early as Thursday evening and will continue to fill in Thursday night. Snow may become steady late Thursday night into the day Friday. While it's too early to call for specific snow totals, some accumulation is likely, and there is the possibility for a few to several inches if the storm reaches its full potential.

MORE SNOW LIKELY FRIDAY: We'll see another wave of low pressure bringing steady snow potential FRIDAY. Right now it's too early to provide specific amounts, but at least some accumulation is likely. We'll have a better idea on potential totals within 48 hours of storm. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/uw6JLxJS3h — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 16, 2024

The weekend forecast is looking brutally cold, but dry and sunny across Maryland:

TOUGH WEEKEND OF COLD IN BALTIMORE: Deceptive sun both Saturday & Sunday as it'll look bright & beautiful, but feel bitterly cold. Dress in layers, esp. Saturday for @Ravens tailgating & game. Sunday is another numbing day. A WARM-UP is coming next week w/ major January thaw @WJZ pic.twitter.com/nGFot35Txj — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 16, 2024

The Ravens game and tailgating will feature dangerously cold wind-chills in the single digits. The weather looks dry, but bitterly cold and breezy.

TEXANS @ RAVENS 4:30 PM SATURDAY: BRUTALLY COLD! While the game looks dry, Nasty cold w/ wind-chills in single digits. Make sure you're prepared for the extreme cold: Hand warmers, gloves, hats, lots of layers. Also add water into the other beverages you consume. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/gor9MwEg09 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 16, 2024

More cold weather impacts the area Sunday with wind-chills in the teens.

A major and significant warm-up is in store next week with a major January thaw beginning as early as Tuesday and continuing through most of next week!