Maryland Weather: Dangerous cold & ALERT DAY into tonight
BALTIMORE -- ALERT DAY for dangerously cold temperatures and slippery travel through tonight. Any uncleared surfaces will be treacherous to drive on this morning as standing snow and slush turn into solid ice.
Some school districts have announced closures and delays for Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are in the lower teens and wind chills are in the single digits to below zero. Any uncleared surfaces will be extremely slick and slippery as standing snow and slush turned into hard ice. Please be very careful if walking or driving tonight on side streets and secondary streets.
Despite abundant sunshine, it will be bitterly cold due to dangerously low wind chills. We'll see highs in the upper 20s, but wind-chills during the day will remain in the single digits and teens. Please dress properly for the cold with lots of layers, cover your hands and head, and take breaks inside. Bring pets inside. Because of this dangerous cold, our ALERT DAY continues through tonight.
Looking Ahead
The cold temperatures on Thursday won't be nearly as Wednesday. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle to upper 30s. We'll see some melting of the snow on the ground. Travel conditions should be decent during the day. A re-freeze of any melted snow Thursday will occur Thursday night.
Light snow may break out as early as Thursday evening and will continue to fill in Thursday night. Snow may become steady late Thursday night into the day Friday. While it's too early to call for specific snow totals, some accumulation is likely, and there is the possibility for a few to several inches if the storm reaches its full potential.
The weekend forecast is looking brutally cold, but dry and sunny across Maryland:
The Ravens game and tailgating will feature dangerously cold wind-chills in the single digits. The weather looks dry, but bitterly cold and breezy.
More cold weather impacts the area Sunday with wind-chills in the teens.
A major and significant warm-up is in store next week with a major January thaw beginning as early as Tuesday and continuing through most of next week!
