Maryland Weather: Turning damp with periods of rain and fog

BALTIMORE-- Expect patchy mist, drizzle, & fog late tonight. Rain continues Wednesday, but the Os home opener Thursday is trending drier.

*COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY* continues through Wednesday for minor coastal flooding at the times of high tide. The advisory includes the eastern shore, Baltimore City, southern and southeastern Baltimore & Harford counties. Up to one foot of Chesapeake Bay water is possible on streets at high tide.

*COASTAL FLOOD WARNING* remains in effect for Anne Arundel Co. where tides 2 ft. above normal are expected through Wednesday morning. Minor coastal flooding will continue into Thursday during high tide cycles.

Clouds thicken this evening and patchy areas of mist, drizzle, and fog will form late tonight. The best chance of fog and mist developing would be before sunrise. This will cause damp streets & highways along with reduced visibility for the Wednesday morning commute. Give yourself extra time for travel, especially with many people taking alternative routes to work and school due to the collapse of the Key Bridge.

Patchy areas of fog will continue Wednesday into Wednesday night. In addition to the fog, we'll see waves of light to steady rain. This will make for a damp and gloomy day. The fog will be most dense early in the morning and then again during the evening and nighttime hours. Some visibilities may drop below 1/2 mile.

A strong cold front will be approaching the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Ahead of the cold front, areas of rain will impact the area Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, the cold front will be pushing east toward the coast. The latest trends suggest we may dry out Thursday afternoon and evening. This would mean the Os Home Opener could be played with a cloudy sky, breezy weather, and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Keep checking back to the forecast for Thursday as there is the chance the back edge of the rain may not exit in time for the start of the game. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast as Thursday approaches!

Strong and gusty winds will ramp up Friday out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. This will help push clouds out of here, but also give the day a cool feel. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs near 60 degrees.

Easter weekend looks pleasantly mild and mainly quiet. There is the chance for a few showers Saturday as a fast-moving disturbance passes through the area. Any showers would be brief, scattered, and wouldn't last long. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky but comfortable temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

Easter Sunday also looks very comfortable with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Once again, we'll see variable clouds with the slight risk of a shower. The chance for showers Sunday is lower than Sunday, but not zero.. Overall, Easter Sunday should be a nice day to be outside for any outdoor activities.

Looking further ahead to the following week, the chance for rain continues to look high. The rain looks steady for the early to middle part of next week leaving us with damp and seasonably cool conditions.