Maryland Weather: Coldest air of the season arrives this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Rain showers and snow flurries that impacted the area throughout the late morning and afternoon on Friday will gradually end by this evening. Skies are expected to clear overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

A few clouds will linger early Saturday as a cold front approaches the region. Behind this front, the coldest air of the season will settle in, lasting through the weekend and into early next week. Highs on Saturday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the low 20s throughout the day.

If you're heading to the Ravens-Steelers game, be sure to dress in layers and cover your head. The biting winds will add an extra chill through the fourth quarter. Saturday night will feature mostly clear skies, with low temperatures dropping into the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, with high temperatures around 30 degrees. Sunday night will be the coldest of the week, as lows plummet to the low to mid-teens across the area. On Monday, highs will rebound slightly to the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. While moisture will be limited, there is a chance for scattered rain and snow showers, primarily in the morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach near 40 degrees.

Christmas Day and the beginning of Hanukkah are expected to remain dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Thursday will also be mainly dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s, near seasonal averages, as we head toward the end of the week.