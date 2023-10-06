Maryland Weather: A Little Wet...then Colder!

BALTIMORE -- A cold front is forecast to gradually pass through the region tonight. If it hasn't done so by Saturday morning, it's anticipated to move eastward by afternoon. Expect patchy light and drizzle with its passage overnight through Saturday morning.

An upper level trough of low pressure is lagging behind the front. As this moves through some rain may redevelop behind the front as it approaches Saturday morning.The rain is predicted to clear the Chesapeake Bay region by mid-afternoon. Gusty winds in the wake of the front may exceed 25 mph at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s might be early, followed by a drop in the late afternoon.

On Saturday night, drier air will settle in with partly cloudy skies and temps dipping into the 40s and 50s. There will be a chance of precipitation in the mountains of western MD and some of it may be mixed with snow. No accumulations are expected.

For Sunday, high pressure is expected across the Eastern U.S. states. Gusty northwest winds of 20-30 mph will persist, with temperatures between the mid-50s west and mid-60s across southern Maryland & the Lower Eastern Shore. Disturbances rotating around a large upper level low over Quebec may lead to periods of enhanced cloud cover on Sunday.

The upper level closed low will hang out over southeastern Canada through mid-week, as an upper level blocking pattern takes shape. This will keep our weather steady-state through most of the week as the pattern won't be able to change and move along from day to day.

There is a chance for a shower or two particularly across southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore Monday afternoon, but it is a small change at this point. This is associated with another one of those disturbances rotating around the cut-off low over Canada. The forecast overall looks dry through Thursday.

By Thursday, night into the next storm system moves in, bringing high rain chances to close out the week.