Maryland Weather: Blustery Friday with rain & snow showers

BALTIMORE -- Cold air will continue filtering into the region following yesterday's cold front. Expect a few late afternoon showers today; otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy with temperatures around 50 degrees.

Overnight, low temperatures will dip into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region during the morning and afternoon hours. This system will bring another chance of precipitation. Currently, it appears to be primarily rain, but snow showers may mix in occasionally.

The best chances for prolonged snow showers will be closer to the Pennsylvania border or in areas north and west of Baltimore. In these spots, a very light coating of snow could accumulate on grassy surfaces if moderate snowfall occurs. However, no significant accumulation is expected, and temperatures will remain too warm to cause major travel issues.

Friday's high temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, but gusty northwest winds will make it feel colder. Wind chills are likely to dip into the 20s for many locations on Friday morning. Rain showers will persist through the evening before gradually tapering off by Friday night, with skies becoming partly cloudy and lows again dipping into the 30s.

The weekend will be quieter but still breezy. On Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-50s. Winds will continue gusting out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday night will be chilly, with low temperatures falling into the 30s. By Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

As we move into next week and prepare for the holiday travel season, Monday is expected to start off pleasant with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 60. Showers may develop late Monday as a cold front approaches the region.

The front will move through Monday night, ushering in cooler temperatures by midweek. Tuesday looks dry for now, but rain chances will return Wednesday and last through Thanksgiving Day. A prolonged period of wet and cool weather is expected for both days, with conditions drying out by Black Friday.

High temperatures during midweek will primarily remain in the 50s before cooling to the 40s on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will hover in the 40s, ensuring chilly nights throughout the period.