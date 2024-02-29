Maryland Weather: Cold tonight; rain returns Friday night

BALTIMORE-- High pressure will continue to build into the region throughout today, settling in overnight. Winds from the northwest are expected to gust at about 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon, diminishing by sunset. Highs today will reach the low to mid 40s under sunny skies.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s.

On Friday, high pressure will move offshore. The day will begin sunny, but clouds will increase from the south and west as the day progresses. Southerly winds will bring warmer high temperatures, reaching the lower 50s across most of the region.

Rain is forecast to spread into the region by midnight Friday, persisting into early Saturday. The storm system will begin to move away by Saturday evening, though clouds and patchy drizzle may linger into the night. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the 50s again. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures noticeably warmer, in the low to mid-60s.

The first full week of March is expected to be quite mild, with daytime temperatures in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 40s. The forecast is quiet for the early part of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Tuesday. The chance for showers returns Wednesday with another storm system, followed by another system by next Friday, signaling a return to an active weather pattern for the region.