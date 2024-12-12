Maryland Weather: Chilly Temperatures Persist Through the Weekend

BALTIMORE -- The chilly weather will continue across the area overnight into Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, with low temperatures dipping into the mid-20s.

Clouds Increase Friday

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Friday night will see another round of cold temperatures, with lows falling into the lower-to-middle 20s.

Dry Saturday, Rain Returns Late Sunday

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. By Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day, with a chance for showers developing by late afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low-to-mid 40s.

Warmer Weather Early Next Week

Scattered showers will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be warmer, with high temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

The unsettled pattern persists into Tuesday, with scattered showers expected as another storm system approaches. Highs on Tuesday will be noticeably warmer, reaching the lower 60s.

Cooling Down Midweek

Temperatures will cool again toward the middle and end of next week. Highs on Wednesday are expected near 50 degrees, dropping into the 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Rain and Possible Snowflakes Late Next Week

Another storm system will bring additional chances for rain Thursday into Friday. By Friday, there is a possibility of a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain.

We will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as conditions evolve.