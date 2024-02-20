Maryland Weather: Quiet & cool weather, rain likely Friday

BALTIMORE-- Quiet through Wednesday. Rain develops Thursday night into Friday, but we're also expecting milder temperatures.

We're enjoying another beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine with seasonably cool temperatures. After highs in the 40s, we'll see another chilly evening ahead, especially after sunset which is at 5:49 PM. Temperatures will fall into the 30s with wind-chills in the 20s with a gentle wind out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER: It'll be a nice, quiet, and chilly evening. Temperatures quickly cool after sunset (5:49 PM) into the 30s. A light breeze out of the east means windchills will fall into the 20s. Frost is possible overnight & early Wednesday morning. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/3YKjx83XNQ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 20, 2024

Widespread frost is likely tonight with temperatures dipping down into the 20s in most neighborhoods with near 30 degree low temperatures in town. Skies will stay clear to mostly clear.

MAINLY CLEAR & COLD TONIGHT: Low temperatures will once again since into the middle to upper 20s across most of Maryland. Widespread frost is possible toward morning, so give yourself some extra time to scrape off the frost from windshield Wednesday AM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PwcXT1n2mF — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 20, 2024

After a cold and frosty start Wednesday morning, temperatures will rebound to near 50 degrees during the afternoon. We'll see a mostly sunny sky along with a gentle east wind. Outside of the city, most high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the workweek with the combination of light winds, sunshine, and comfortable afternoon temperatures.

WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will keep our superb stretch going Wednesday. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Another day of gentle winds means an enjoyable day outside! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/12x4yyoGJM — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 20, 2024

Our weather pattern will be shifting gears into a milder, but wetter direction late week into the weekend. An area of low pressure will be moving in our direction Thursday and will arrive here Thursday night with some showers. This area of low pressure will slowly track away from us late Friday into Friday night. Overall rain amounts should be less than 0.50" of rain, so no major problems are expected. High temperatures will reach in the middle 50s Thursday and the middle to upper 50s Friday.

UPDATED 5-DAY FORECAST FOR BALTIMORE AREA: We have a nice smooth patch of weather for late February. Other than little hiccup Thursday night into Friday w/ some showers, we stay dry. Saturday will be the coldest day with a chilly breeze. Otherwise good stuff! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/cZaT2yhgkR — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 20, 2024

A strong cold front will cross the area Friday night bringing a round of chilly weather into the area Saturday. We'll see a brisk breeze and sunshine with highs in the middle 40s. Windchills will stay in the 30s. By Sunday, our temperatures will be rebounding into the low 50s with a nice southwesterly breeze and sunshine.

The real unseasonably warm weather comes to the area Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with highs in the 60s. We'll see the chance of a sprinkle or shower Monday, but a better chance of showers returns to the area Tuesday and Wednesday.