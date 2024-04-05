Maryland Weather: Dry & cool weekend ahead

BALTIMORE -- Expect cold weather tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s. We'll see a dry and cool weekend ahead.

After a chilly and somewhat unsettled afternoon of variable clouds and scattered sprinkles and light showers, we'll see the weather quiet down tonight. Expect cold weather with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

COLD WEATHER TONIGHT: This will be a cold one tonight so make sure to dress warmly. Temperatures are headed down into the middle to upper 30s. Windchills fall into the 20s! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/qih5eIEVnh — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 5, 2024

On Saturday we'll see sunshine to start, but clouds will quickly fill in once again during the afternoon. An isolated sprinkle is possible. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Sunday looks a touch milder with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND WEATHER: our weather slowly heads in the right direction over the weekend. Saturday is chilly with a gusty breeze. Temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday is bright and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. pic.twitter.com/Pam0LVdI72 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 5, 2024

Overall, the weekend forecast appears promising, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Saturday afternoon is expected to see highs in the mid-50s, while temperatures may approach 60 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

The outlook for the upcoming eclipse on Monday remains somewhat favorable. There will be increasing clouds during the day Monday, but they are not expected to be widespread or thick enough to obstruct the view of the partial eclipse. The eclipse is scheduled to commence around 2:20 pm in Baltimore, with the maximum occurring at approximately 3:21 pm. Monday afternoon temperatures are forecasted to reach the low 60s.

By Monday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover is anticipated to increase throughout the day, with a chance of showers by Tuesday evening and night.

Tuesday will be our warmest and nicest day with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the middle 70s.

Expect wet weather to return to the area with rounds of showers Wednesday through Friday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s.