Maryland Weather: Cold winds tonight, ALERT DAY Saturday

BALTIMORE- After highs in the mid 60s, we'll see wind-chills drop into 20s tonight. An ALERT DAY has been issued for Saturday.

A strong cold front will approach from the west will push through the area this evening. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon reached the middle 60s with gusty winds. As the evening plays out, the cold front will cross through the area with brief, but very gusty winds of 25 to 45 mph. Temperatures will also quickly fall into the 40s by 9 PM with wind-chills dropping into the 30s.

WINDY & CHILLY EVENING IN BALTIMORE: After a delightful afternoon with sunshine & temperatures in the 60s, a powerful cold front sweeps through late this afternoon. Winds gust 25-35 MPH and temperatures fall. Wind-chills quickly into 30s by 9 PM. Don't be caught off guard! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/fQmZfPGUwZ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 20, 2024

A numbing cold breeze will continue overnight with a clearing sky. Temperatures will plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A sustained wind out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause feels like temperatures to plunge into the lower to middle 20s. If you have any plants that you've put outside, you will want to bring them indoors to play it safe.

NUMBING COLD TONIGHT: After a warm afternoon w/ temperatures in the 60s, temps plunge tonight thanks to wind & cold. If you have any outdoor plants you've put outside, you may want to bring them inside just to be safe. Same deal tomorrow night. Milder temps over weekend. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/H0Qn5UjAJ0 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 20, 2024

Make sure the kids are dressed for a cold morning Thursday at the bus stop. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s, but wind-chills will be in the low to mid 20s. You'll want to make sure the kids have a few layers on for the morning hours, which will be the coldest hours of the day.

BITING COLD AT THE BUS STOP THURSDAY AM IN MARYLAND: This is going to be one BIG shock to system. While temps will be near 32 degrees, the wind-chill is going to be a problem. Low to mid 20s! That will feel 40 degrees cooler than this afternoon. Giving you the warning now! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/jY5s8MNi2D — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 20, 2024

A chilly breeze continues Thursday afternoon out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. The one benefit of Thursday's forecast is we'll see plenty of sunshine across the state. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s. A few places will top out near 50-degrees, but will never feel it because of the wind.

Here's a look at high temperatures across central and eastern Maryland for Thursday. This will be a shock to the system after today's 60 degree weather. Dress for a winter day that feels like the low to mid 40s! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/6nt7zcmC9y — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 20, 2024

We'll see a nice weather day on Friday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will thicken Friday afternoon and evening ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring stormy weather to the area starting late Friday night.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY Saturday for rounds of heavy rain, potential street, stream, and poor drainage flooding along with the potential of coastal flooding as well in some of the normally vulnerable areas. Right now it appears that 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will fall across the area with the heaviest rainfall totals along and east of I-95. The heaviest rain appears that it will fall Saturday afternoon and early evening.

SATURDAY SOAKER: We'll see a large coastal storm late Friday night into Saturday. We've issued an "ALERT DAY" since ground is saturated from wet winter. Expect 1.5 to 3 in of rain & gusty winds. Plan on an indoor Saturday. If you do need to be out, plan on extra travel time @WJZ pic.twitter.com/tBawgsEArR — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 20, 2024

In addition to heavy rain and potential coastal flooding, a brief period of stronger winds is possible later Saturday into Sunday morning. Since the ground is saturated, it's not out of the question a few trees may get knocked down. Stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for further updates on this coastal storm for late Friday night and Saturday.

ANOTHER 50/50 WEEKEND: Saturday is a good lounging and lazy day with a washout of a day in the forecast. Sunday has a return of the sunshine, but it's breezy and cool. Even with the cooler weather, Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend to be outside. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/dV9LWnan1F — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 20, 2024

Sunday's weather looks much more enjoyable to be outside. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. A warming trend will kick into gear mid to late next week with highs returning into the 60s.