Maryland Weather: Cold & clear Thursday, ALERT DAY Saturday

BALTIMORE- After highs in the mid 60s Wednesday, we're waking up to wind-chills in the 20s. An Alert Day has been issued for Saturday.

After highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday, a strong cold front pushed through in the evening causing temperatures to plummet overnight.

A northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph is making the low to mid 30s feel like the mid 20s. Make sure your kids are dressed for the frigid feel at the bus stop. We could all use a heavy coat and then multiple layers underneath to start the day.

A chilly breeze continues this afternoon out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. The one benefit of Thursday's forecast is we'll see plenty of sunshine across the state. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s. A few places will top out near 50-degrees, but will never feel it because of the wind.

We'll see a nice weather day on Friday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will thicken Friday afternoon and evening ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring stormy weather to the area starting late Friday night.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY Saturday for rounds of heavy rain, potential street, stream, and poor drainage flooding along with the potential of coastal flooding as well in some of the normally vulnerable areas. Right now it appears that 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will fall across the area with the heaviest rainfall totals along and east of I-95. The heaviest rain appears that it will fall Saturday afternoon and early evening.

In addition to heavy rain and potential coastal flooding, a brief period of stronger winds is possible later Saturday into Sunday morning. Since the ground is saturated, it's not out of the question a few trees may get knocked down. Stay tuned to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for further updates on this coastal storm for late Friday night and Saturday.

Sunday's weather looks much more enjoyable to be outside. We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. A warming trend will kick into gear mid to late next week with highs returning into the 60s.