Maryland Weather: Cold again tonight; Turning wet Thursday

BALTIMORE -- After a sunny and cool afternoon across the area, temperatures are expected to drop again tonight, though with a bit of a difference from previous nights. High clouds will move into the region, which should help keep temperatures slightly warmer than last night.

Low temperatures tonight will dip into the low to mid-30s across the area, compared to the upper 20s and lower 30s recorded on Wednesday morning.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning, remaining mostly dry through the start of the day. However, rain will move into the area during the afternoon as a storm system approaches. Off-and-on light rain is expected to continue through the evening commute, lasting overnight into Friday morning before tapering off around sunrise.

Thursday afternoon highs will only reach the low 50s, with Thursday night lows dipping into the lower 40s. Highs on Friday are forecasted to reach the mid-50s.

Once the rain moves out, breezy conditions will follow, with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. This weekend is shaping up to be sunny and pleasant, with breezy conditions on Saturday and lighter winds on Sunday. Both days should see highs in the lower 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

A weak storm system is expected to pass just north of the region on Monday, bringing extra clouds and a slight chance of showers. High temperatures will rebound into the mid-to-upper 60s.

A trend toward cooler weather will return by the middle of next week, with dry conditions expected on Tuesday and a chance for showers by Wednesday.

