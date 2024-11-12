Maryland Weather: Freezing temps expected for some tonight

BALTIMORE -- It's shaping up to be a chilly night across the area following a cool and breezy afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s across the region, leading to a light freeze.

Sunny skies will persist on Wednesday, but winds will be lighter, coming from the north and northeast at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are expected to top out in the lower 50s. Overnight, temperatures will dip back into the 30s, though it will be slightly warmer, with lows primarily in the mid-30s.

By late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, clouds will increase, bringing a chance of showers by the afternoon. Showers and rain are likely to continue through Thursday night into early Friday morning before moving out. Rainfall totals from this round could reach up to half an inch in some areas.

Skies will clear by Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Sunshine returns for the weekend, with comfortable afternoon highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday night, and around 40 on Sunday night.

A weak upper-level disturbance may pass through late Sunday into Monday, with a slight chance of a light shower Monday morning. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry, with a mix of sun and clouds through midweek. Highs are expected in the low 60s, and overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

The next best chance for rain likely arrives late next week into the weekend.