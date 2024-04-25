Maryland Weather: Chilly air returns, more sunshine this weekend

BALTIMORE-- It's a chilly start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and north winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Today will end up much cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. A wind out of the east-northeast will keep us cool. Expect patchy areas of clouds as well. You'll definitely need a spring jacket to keep you warm.

COOLER & CLOUDIER: Temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s today. There will be some breaks of sun but we'll lean towards the gray side of things. Plenty of sun on deck tomorrow! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/9xUTezkUAo — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 25, 2024

Friday features more sunshine and that will allow highs to climb into the middle 60s.

A warm front approaches the area Saturday bringing us a widespread blanket of clouds. These clouds combined with a southeast wind will keep highs in the lower to middle 60s. There will be a batch of showers approaching the area later in the day and in the evening. These showers will be hit or miss, so not everyone will get wet.

5-DAY FORECAST: We go from a chill in the air Thursday and Friday mornings with temperatures in the 30s & 40s to a summery feel Monday and Tuesday. Highs early next week will approach 90-degrees. Big wardrobe change starting Sunday to shorts & t-shirts. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/uZbcN47SA5 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 24, 2024

The biggest weather story over the next seven days will be a quick preview of summer as temperatures soar. The warm-up begins Sunday with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky.

The hottest temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few spots may even approach 90 degrees. A cold front will bring a broken line of gusty thunderstorms Tuesday evening. A few of the storms could be strong to potentially severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Comfortable air returns Wednesday with a refreshing breeze and highs in the upper 70s.