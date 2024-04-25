Maryland Weather: Chilly air returns, more sunshine this weekend
BALTIMORE-- It's a chilly start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and north winds around 5 to 15 mph.
Today will end up much cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. A wind out of the east-northeast will keep us cool. Expect patchy areas of clouds as well. You'll definitely need a spring jacket to keep you warm.
Friday features more sunshine and that will allow highs to climb into the middle 60s.
A warm front approaches the area Saturday bringing us a widespread blanket of clouds. These clouds combined with a southeast wind will keep highs in the lower to middle 60s. There will be a batch of showers approaching the area later in the day and in the evening. These showers will be hit or miss, so not everyone will get wet.
The biggest weather story over the next seven days will be a quick preview of summer as temperatures soar. The warm-up begins Sunday with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky.
The hottest temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few spots may even approach 90 degrees. A cold front will bring a broken line of gusty thunderstorms Tuesday evening. A few of the storms could be strong to potentially severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.
Comfortable air returns Wednesday with a refreshing breeze and highs in the upper 70s.