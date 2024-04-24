Maryland Weather: Chilly air returns tonight into Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Expect a chilly breeze with temperatures falling into the 40s tonight. Thursday's highs stay in the 50s to near 60.

After a beautiful and breezy afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s, we'll see a comfortable and quiet evening ahead. Temperatures will slowly ease into the lower 60s by 10 PM. The sky will stay partly to mostly cloudy.

BALTIMORE AREA EVENING PLANNER: Should be a very nice evening outside. A mostly clear sky with temperatures easing into the 60s. Expect a chilly feel overnight with lows down into the 40s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/aKfIp5A9Pw — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 24, 2024

Tonight will turn chilly as winds filter down from the north at 5 to 15 mph. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with overnight lows dipping down into the lower to middle 40s. The addition of some clouds and a breeze will prevent frost forming tonight.

TURNS COLDER TONIGHT: A strong cold front crossing the area this afternoon will bring another batch of chilly air tonight. Temperatures will dip down into the lower to middle 40s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9wXLTjxNym — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 24, 2024

Thursday will be much cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. A wind out of the east-northeast will keep us cool. Expect patchy areas of clouds as well. You'll definitely need a spring jacket to keep you warm. Friday features more sunshine and that will allow highs to climb into the middle 60s.

A warm front approaches the area Saturday bringing us a widespread blanket of clouds. These clouds combined with a southeast wind will keep highs in the lower to middle 60s. There will be a batch of showers approaching the area later in the day and in the evening. These showers will be hit or miss, so not everyone will get wet.

5-DAY FORECAST: We go from a chill in the air Thursday and Friday mornings with temperatures in the 30s & 40s to a summery feel Monday and Tuesday. Highs early next week will approach 90-degrees. Big wardrobe change starting Sunday to shorts & t-shirts. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/uZbcN47SA5 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 24, 2024

The biggest weather story over the next seven days will be a quick preview of summer as temperatures soar. The warm-up begins Sunday with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky.

The hottest temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few spots may even approach 90 degrees. A cold front will bring a broken line of gusty thunderstorms Tuesday evening. A few of the storms could be strong to potentially severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.

Comfortable air returns Wednesday with a refreshing breeze and highs in the upper 70s.