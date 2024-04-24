Maryland Weather: Chilly air returns tonight into Thursday
BALTIMORE-- Expect a chilly breeze with temperatures falling into the 40s tonight. Thursday's highs stay in the 50s to near 60.
After a beautiful and breezy afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s, we'll see a comfortable and quiet evening ahead. Temperatures will slowly ease into the lower 60s by 10 PM. The sky will stay partly to mostly cloudy.
Tonight will turn chilly as winds filter down from the north at 5 to 15 mph. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with overnight lows dipping down into the lower to middle 40s. The addition of some clouds and a breeze will prevent frost forming tonight.
Thursday will be much cooler than Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. A wind out of the east-northeast will keep us cool. Expect patchy areas of clouds as well. You'll definitely need a spring jacket to keep you warm. Friday features more sunshine and that will allow highs to climb into the middle 60s.
A warm front approaches the area Saturday bringing us a widespread blanket of clouds. These clouds combined with a southeast wind will keep highs in the lower to middle 60s. There will be a batch of showers approaching the area later in the day and in the evening. These showers will be hit or miss, so not everyone will get wet.
The biggest weather story over the next seven days will be a quick preview of summer as temperatures soar. The warm-up begins Sunday with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky.
The hottest temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few spots may even approach 90 degrees. A cold front will bring a broken line of gusty thunderstorms Tuesday evening. A few of the storms could be strong to potentially severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.
Comfortable air returns Wednesday with a refreshing breeze and highs in the upper 70s.