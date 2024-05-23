Maryland Weather: Storm chances for the holiday weekend

BALTIMORE -- Clouds and showers that affected the area throughout the morning have moved out this afternoon. Skies are becoming partly cloudy across the region with temperatures now rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will track southward through the region this evening and overnight. Combined with an upper-level disturbance moving in from the west, this will provide a second opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across the area this evening and tonight.

The chance for severe weather remains low, but any storms that do develop may contain gusty winds and hail as they move through the region. High temperatures this afternoon will eventually top out in the lower to middle 80s across the area. Low temperatures overnight will fall back into the 60s around 70 degrees.

The cold front will push south of the region by Friday morning with an early morning chance for showers. It will then lift back to the north as a warm front as we head into the weekend. There will be several opportunities for scattered showers and storms for the holiday weekend, but it will not be a complete washout.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine for Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The best chance for rain on Friday will be in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible later Saturday as another upper-level disturbance approaches the area.

Sunday will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with scattered late-day and evening showers and storms. For Memorial Day, the weather will become more active. Scattered showers and storms will be numerous across the area, some of which could be strong to severe. We have outlooked this day for a potential First Alert weather day due to the possibility of storms that may contain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.

Temperatures will trend cooler towards the middle part of next week as a big dip in the jet stream encompasses most of the eastern United States. Upper-level disturbances swinging around the bottom of this jet stream will create shower opportunities Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures will trend from the 80s over the weekend into early next week to the 70s for midweek. Lows at night will drop into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday night. Our first day of completely dry weather likely will not occur until late next week on Thursday.