Maryland Weather: Foggy conditions, wet weather on the way

BALTIMORE -- Calm weather will continue through this evening and night. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average.

Monday Night

The mild temperatures that made this Christmas day so pleasant will continue tonight as will the calm winds of this day. Our daytime high was well above the average of 46 degrees by almost 10 degrees. Tonights forecast low, in the low 40's, will follow the same trend. We do expect fog to form late, and a "Dense Fog Adviisory" as been issued for Kent County that will include tomorrow morings rush hour on the Eastern Shore. Locally expect slower speeds, and some areas of reduced visibillity for the A.M. commute

Tuesday

A warm front pushes through Tuesday and will increase shower chances in the afternoon. Tuesday's rain looks light and scattered. Daytime highs register, again above average in the very low 50's.

Tuesday Night

Scattered rain becoems more steady rain and drizzle. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will remain quite mild.

Wednesday

First Alert meterologist's predict an area of low pressure developing Wednesday leading to a period of steadier rainfall, heavy at times. Despite the moisture, the warmth holds tight in the region. Wednesday's rain looks a little more impactful with 0.50-1" possible.

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week, so be sure to check back for updates.