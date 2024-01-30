Maryland Weather: Quiet Weather Continues This Week

BALTIMORE - You are waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s as you start your Tuesday. Sunshine looks likely for the first half of the day before a disturbance sends us a good amount of clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 40s.

The upper level disturbance will track toward the area tonight through Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation with this system will remain south of our area, but a few light sprinkles or light snow flurries will be possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning, especially west of the region.

The rest of your Wednesday will feature some lingering clouds, but some peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s to near 50.

Wednesday night will be dry and cold. With temps dipping into the 20s and 30s.

After this weather system passes, we'll have a brief period of slightly warmer weather on Thursday.

A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday morning, but it will be moisture starved, so no precipitation is expected, aside for some snow showers in the mountains of far Western Maryland.

The weekend will bring in colder air, but it should stay dry and bright. Expect high temperatures in the 40s. Overall, the weather looks rather uneventful through next week.