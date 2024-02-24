Maryland Weather: Breezy and cool Saturday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- After a few morning showers, we can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a bit of a breeze.

Today

After a few morning showers, we can expect partly sunny this afternoon with daytime highs in the mid-40s. It's a bit breezy with northwesterly winds near 20 mph at times. The heavier jacket will be needed today and tonight before we can put it away for a few days.

Tonight

The coldest night of the next few is expected tonight with lows in the low to mid-20s. We can expect partly to mostly clear skies overnight.

Sunday

After a cold start to the morning, temperatures gradually increase into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon, which is close to average for this time of year. We can expect mostly sunny skies and less wind today. Overall, it's a pleasant afternoon to enjoy outdoor activities, but just wait…we are about to get a lot warmer.

Sunday Night

A few more clouds around Sunday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Early Week

The start of the week features dry conditions on Monday with temperatures registering in the low 60s by the afternoon. Be sure to get outside and take advantage of the dry, warm weather.



On Tuesday, we still have the warmth, but clouds and shower chances begin to increase with our next approaching system.



Our warmest day looks to be Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front crosses the region on Wednesday into Wednesday night bringing cooler and windy weather behind it.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the latest updates.