Maryland Weather: Cold winds tonight with bright Sunday ahead

BALTIMORE- 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across the area this morning. Drier and cold weather return tonight. Sunday looks great!

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches fell across central and eastern Maryland Saturday morning. All of the rain from the storm system earlier Saturday has pushed out of the area. In the wake of the storm, we're enduring cold and gusty winds. This will give the evening hours a rather cold feel. Please dress warmly! Feels like temperatures will tumble into the 20s as the sky gradually clears.

COLD & BLUSTERY EVENING: Good news is the rain is done. However, it's going to turn COLD this evening & overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s, wind-chills in the 20s & 30s. Stay warm, but you won't need an umbrella! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/maOx0vzwZE — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 23, 2024

With a starlit sky overnight, we'll see very cold temperatures for a spring night. Expect overnight lows to fall into the 20s & lower 30s. Combine the cold with a biting breeze, wind-chills will fall into the teens & lower 20s by sunrise Sunday.

NUMBING COLD FOR A SPRING NIGHT: As sky clears & cold Canadian air arrives, temperatures will plunge tonight into the 20s & lower 30s. Combine that cold with the gusty wind, Sunday AM feels like temps will be in upper teens & low 20s. Dress warmly! At least we'll have sun! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/brg6xvBrOP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 23, 2024

Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend. We'll see abundant sunshine from start to finish. The early morning hours will be quite cold with temperatures starting in the 20s & lower 30s. The strong late March sun angle, dry air, and northerly breeze will help temperatures rebound into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY PLANNER: Sunday is definitely the pick of the weekend when it comes to outdoor weather. Cold start to morning with feels like temps in teens & 20s. Nice afternoon recovery into lower 50s with abundant sunshine! Enjoy the day! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/NvxyXaTs8M — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 23, 2024

Sunday night will turn quite cold again with a mainly clear sky and temperatures falling back into the 20s & 30s.

BALTIMORE AREA 5-DAY FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine Sunday & Monday with seasonably cool temperatures. Cold morning hours though! Clouds increase Tuesday and there's a good chance of showers Tuesday night through early Thursday AM. Opening Day for Os trending dry by 3:05 PM! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/TfVRyiDVk2 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 23, 2024

As we look ahead to next week, our weather will be rather changeable. Monday has the most sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A storm system from the west combined with a storm out over the Ocean will help spread plenty of clouds in our direction Tuesday. Expect highs in the middle 50s.

Our next best chance of rain will take place late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. A slow moving cold front will bring rounds of showers and light rain to the area. Luckily the rain should be light, so concerns for flooding are low to none. Temperatures will stay in the middle to upper 50s.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: After most of central & eastern Maryland communities receiving 1 to 3 inches of rain this morning, we need another break. Luckily, showers that fall late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning look light. Nuisance rain, not problem making rain. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/cCp8DznoL1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 23, 2024

Thursday is the home opener for the Os! The weather during the morning may start off with a few showers, but the weather by midday into afternoon looks much nicer. Clouds will be slow to thin out, but the weather looks dry, breezy, and seasonably cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Good Friday looks breezy, bright, and quiet with highs in the lower 60s. Right now there could be a few showers next Saturday, especially during the morning. Easter Sunday looks dry and sunshine with highs in the 50s or lower 60s.