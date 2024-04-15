Maryland Weather: Leftover evening shower, beautiful Tuesday

BALTIMORE- A leftover evening shower is possible, but skies will clear overnight. Expect sunny and gorgeous weather Tuesday.

A slow moving cold front will continue to sink south across our area tonight. The area could see an additional shower or two, but most of the strong to severe storms from earlier today have pushed offshore and/or weakened. No more severe weather is in the forecast for the WJZ viewing area this evening. We'll see some refreshing air arrive later on tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Tuesday looks like a fantastic weather day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 70s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds thicken Tuesday night and showers will develop Wednesday ahead of a warm front. The best chance of showers appears to be late morning through early evening. An embedded rumble of thunder is also possible. Expect cooler weather Wednesday with highs only in the middle 70s.

Another wave of showers is possible for part of the day Thursday, especially the morning hours. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will approach the area Friday night into Saturday bringing additional showers. Right now, there is a large amount of uncertainty on how quickly this front moves. This will determine how fast we dry out over the weekend. At this moment, it appears like the best chance for showers is Saturday with Sunday turning drier, breezy, and cooler.