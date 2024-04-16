Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Bright & pleasant today, followed by more rain

By Steven Sosna, Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- We are waking up to refreshing air in the wake of last night's cold front. As cooler, drier air settles across the state, morning temperatures are falling into the 50s.

Today looks like a fantastic weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Clouds will make a comeback overnight and showers will develop Wednesday ahead of a warm front. The best chance of showers appears to be late morning through early evening. An embedded rumble of thunder is also possible. Expect cooler weather Wednesday with highs only in the middle 60s.

Another wave of showers is possible for part of the day Thursday, especially the morning hours. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 60s to near 70. 

A cold front will approach the area Friday night into Saturday bringing additional showers. Right now, there is a large amount of uncertainty on how quickly this front moves. This will determine how fast we dry out over the weekend. At this moment, it appears like the best chance for showers is Saturday with Sunday turning drier, breezy, and cooler. 

