Maryland Weather: Rain and patchy dense fog today

BALTIMORE -- Our Purple Thursday is shaping up to be a foggy, rainy and mild day. Please take it slow as you get where you need to go this morning. A Dene Fog Advisory is in effect for Carroll, northern Baltimore and northern Harford Counties until 9 am ads visibilities are around a quarter mile or less. We can expect patchy dense fog to be a factor through the day.

DENSE FOG TO DEAL WITH: Dense Fog Advisory in effect for northern Carroll, Baltimore and Harford Counties until 9am as mild air moves over the remaining snow. Plan for low visibility if you're commuting in that area. #WJZ #FirstAlert #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/hHd9H333mP — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 25, 2024

Highs will climb to near 60 degrees. Rainfall totals from the rain last night into tonight should range from 0.50" to 0.75". While there could be some minor flooding in poor drainage spots, we're not looking at any widespread disruptions.

PURPLE RAIN: Wet weather will be a factor for most of the day. Expect rain and fog as temperatures make their way towards 60°!. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert #Ravens pic.twitter.com/ztMgrcZJvW — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 25, 2024

We'll see another round of showers tonight, along with more areas of dense fog. Overnight lows into Friday morning will be unseasonably mild with temperatures only bottoming out around 50 degrees.

Friday will turn even warmer, especially during the afternoon. Look for dense fog early in the morning, then partial clearing during the afternoon hours with a breeze out of the west. This will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and even lower 70s. Most of the day looks to be rain-free as well. The only exception will be a few showers possible early Friday morning.

The latest weekend forecast has Saturday trending drier and also milder. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle 50s Saturday. A wave of low pressure will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the rain will come a chilly wind out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph. The exact intensity of the rain for Sunday afternoon is a bit uncertain due to the timing of the storm. At this point in time, we want to prepare you to get wet, so it's important to dress for the rain and also to stay warm.

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the 40s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.