Maryland Weather: Alert Day morning due to rain and fog

BALTIMORE -- Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday morning an Alert Day because of fog and rain that will impact you on the roads.

FOG & RAIN TO START: This morning is an Alert Day because of wet weather & low visibility. Heavy rain should clear out of here mid-morning but showers will linger through the afternoon. Please give yourself extra time to get where you need to go. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/JvENOOIXbc — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 28, 2024

*COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY* continues through 10 AM today for minor coastal flooding in Anne Arundel county. Up to 1/2 foot of Bay water may flood vulnerable areas near Annapolis at high tide. Please avoid flood waters and don't park your car in areas that typically flood.

Rain will be steady to heavy at times through 9am. After mid-morning, the rain intensity should start to lighten, but still expect light to steady rain through the afternoon hours. The back edge of the light rain should arrive between 4 pm and 8 pm.

RAINY START: Here's a look at the wet radar on your Alert Day morning. The heaviest of the rain should taper by mid morning but showers will linger until the late afternoon and evening. #WJZ #MDWX Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/7irmbwkpMb — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 28, 2024

The Orioles home opener could be impacted by the light to steady rain. It's not out of the question a rain delay is issued. The first pitch is scheduled at 3:05pm. The weather completely dries out during the game, so that by the 9th inning, the weather is completely dry.

THURSDAY WEATHER IN BALTIMORE AREA: Steady rain for the morning commute, so give yourself extra travel time and have an umbrella. Light to steady rain lingers into the afternoon. By early Thursday evening we should be dry. There is a chance of a rain delay for Os opener! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/sqD9SJ1Ywg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 27, 2024

We will finish out the week on Friday with sunshine and strong, gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s, but with winds gusting 35 to 45 mph, the air will feel cooler. The strong winds will also generate 1 to 2 foot waves at the Key Bridge recovery site, so this may interfere with the continuing recovery operations.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER: We're in a tough pattern to get completely dry days. Pipeline of rain is aimed at us. That being said, Saturday morning looks dry before Saturday afternoon showers. Easter Sunday is best day of next 7-days. Rain returns Mon. & Tue. @wjz @DerekBeasleyWX pic.twitter.com/zpegjy5riJ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 27, 2024

Easter weekend looks decent across Maryland. Saturday will start off dry, but showers will develop during the afternoon as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. While the rain won't be heavy, you'll need an umbrella for part of Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

Easter Sunday should have the best weather of the next seven days. We'll see a mostly sunny sky along with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will help boost high temperatures to near 70 degrees! The weather looks great for any outdoor activities, church services, brunch, and Easter egg hunts.

Showers may arrive as early as Sunday night ahead of our next storm system.

More wet weather is likely Monday and Tuesday of next week, so enjoy Sunday's beautiful weather while it lasts!