Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY this morning & Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Your First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for the morning commute as heavy downpours and thunderstorms are moving through. Tuesday is also an ALERT DAY with multiple rounds of heavy rain & storms on deck that could lead to flooding.

Expect today to start messy and slow on the roads. A batch of steady to heavy rain is crossing the area, delivering 0.75" to 1.00" of rain within just a few hours. This will lead to pockets of street & poor drainage flooding. Please give yourself extra travel time for the morning commute Monday and reduce speeds on the roads.

MONDAY PLANNER: Rough start to our Monday morning with a round of rain that will be steady to heavy. Timing looks like it may happen during morning commute. Give yourself extra time & slow down speeds. Expecting cloudy, but drier weather in afternoon. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/3pYCgL6iUO — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 31, 2024

Thankfully we'll receive a break from the steady rain this afternoon and evening. Some showers will be around but the widespread, heavy stuff will be out of here. Look for cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued another ALERT DAY Tuesday for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the potential for flooding. We'll endure rounds of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms during the day Tuesday. The rain will be heavy at times, which will lead to the potential for flooding. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible throughout the day. Since the ground is so saturated from recent rainfall, the threshold to cause flooding is low. Please don't drive through flood waters if you encounter them. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 50s.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Ground is saturated from all of the rain we've endured over past few months. Any additional rain will cause flooding pretty quickly. We'll see a round of heavy rain Monday AM that may deliver 0.75". An additional 1-2" likely Tuesday will add to flood risk. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/8awktHASnH — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 31, 2024

The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. While our WJZ First Alert Weather Team is not expecting widespread strong to severe storms with the cooler temperatures, it's not out of the question a few storms may produce hail Tuesday afternoon and evening. We'll continue to update the forecast if severe weather starts to look more likely.

More rain and wind are possible Wednesday as a coastal storm develops. Right now there is a large amount of uncertainty in regard to how much rain we'll get from this system. There is the potential for some additional heavy rainfall, and an ALERT DAY may be needed for Wednesday. Stay tuned as we will get a better handle on how much rain may fall as we get closer to Wednesday.

Based on the weather, it's going to be a long week. We've got rain Monday morning, rounds of heavy showers & storms Tuesday, and possibly more windswept rain Wednesday. Scattered showers & wind Thursday. Friday it's a passing sprinkle, then we're DONE! Let's get through this @WJZ pic.twitter.com/mDrjiQZqC1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 31, 2024

As the coastal storm lifts out of the area Thursday, we'll still be dealing with an upper level area of low pressure. This may bring us more rounds of sprinkles and scattered showers throughout the day. While the weather will look and feel nasty at times, we shouldn't see any additional flood problems.

We may see a few additional isolated sprinkles and more wind Friday with highs only in the lower 50s. Windchills will stay in the 40s.

SIGNS OF HOPE: Once we get through this brutal week of weather, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Literally! We deserve to be spoiled with some nice spring weather and it looks like we will be by next week. We just need to grind through this week to get there! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/eZzYm2pEVy — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 31, 2024

Next weekend is looking nicer! Saturday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid-50s. Sunday looks fabulous with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. 70 degree temperatures are looking increasingly likely by early to mid next week. Bring it on!