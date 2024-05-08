Maryland Weather: Hot this afternoon; Stormy Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Cloud cover from last night's storm system is clearing up, with skies expected to become sunny across the region this afternoon with highs near 90 for many areas, just shy of record highs.

By tonight, clouds will gather from the west as a cold front approaches from the Ohio Valley, increasing the likelihood of rain from west to east starting after midnight and continuing into Thursday morning.

Expect rain and isolated storms to start Thursday, with a break for the middle part of the day. More storms will develop by afternoon, with a few strong storms possible.

Right now, it appears the best chance for severe storms will be south of Baltimore across far southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore. A few strong storms will be possible mainly east of I-95, but given the track of the low pressure, which will be south of I-70 to Rt 50, any storms that occur will be mainly hail producers along with gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue into early Friday, with showers lasting throughout the day as the storm system moves north. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in most places. Northwest winds will gust at 20 to 25 mph on Friday afternoon, with higher gusts.

Over the weekend through Mother's Day, the weather will start sunny on Saturday due to clear conditions following the previous system. However, clouds and showers will increase by the afternoon as the next weather system moves in. This pattern will last into Sunday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The weather will dry out and warm up early next week, with highs in the low to upper 70s by Tuesday.