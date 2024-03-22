Maryland Weather: Soaking rain expected Saturday

BALTIMORE- In a forecast for the end of the work week, expect dry conditions, but clouds are anticipated to increase throughout the day, heralding the approach of rain by late evening. Friday afternoon will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Friday evening activities should remain dry until late. However, around midnight, the likelihood of showers will rapidly rise across the area.

*ALERT DAY ISSUED FOR SATURDAY*

Once the rain begins, it's likely to persist until Saturday afternoon, driven by an approaching low-pressure system from the southwest. A substantial shield of rain, possibly heavy at times, will sweep northeastward along the I-95 Corridor through Saturday afternoon. The most intense rainfall is expected from Saturday morning through early afternoon, with accumulations ranging from 1 to 2 possibly up to 3" in some locales.

A *FLOOD WATCH* is in effect for areas along the I-95 Corridor and portions of the upper eastern shore of Maryland. Minor flooding is possible, given the concentrated rainfall expected over a span of six to eight hours. However, the storm system will move swiftly out of the region by late Saturday afternoon, bringing dry conditions thereafter.

Temperatures will cool Saturday night with northwest winds, dropping into the low 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s. Monday promises sunshine and a return to temperatures close to 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to midweek, the next significant chance of rain is expected to arrive Wednesday as another storm system approaches. Attention is also focused on next Thursday, coinciding with the Orioles' opening day. An offshore low-pressure area could bring rain and gusty northeast winds to the area. While the current forecast indicates dry conditions for Thursday's activities, the potential impact of the developing storm system will be closely monitored for any changes that could affect the game schedule.

Beyond that, the outlook improves heading into the following weekend, with dry weather and temperatures climbing into the 60s, offering a much more favorable forecast compared to the preceding days.