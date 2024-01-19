Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY Dangerously Cold Ravens Game

BALTIMORE -- An ALERT DAY is in effect for dangerously cold wind-chills overnight tonight through Saturday night.

Final snow totals from our Friday storm ranged between 4 and 6 inches in most places across central and northern Maryland, with widespread totals of 2-3 inches in southeast zones. The snow has ended and the sky will clear overnight.

FINAL SNOW TOTALS: Based on snow reports that I'm seeing & radar trends, most places received 4 to 6 inches of snow across area. Widespread 3-4" SE zones. Additional coating to 2" possible in isolated, but HEAVY snow squalls into this eve. But widespread snow coming to end @WJZ pic.twitter.com/x3TvHg3mZU — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 19, 2024

Moving forward tonight into Saturday morning, the biggest story will be the numbing cold air, dangerous wind chills, and road surfaces that are wet or slushy turning icy and slippery. Road chemicals are most effective above 20-25 degrees, so even treated roads could still be icy. Wind-chills by early Saturday morning will be in the single digits.

Saturday and Sunday will be very cold. Wind chills will be more of an issue Saturday with highs in the low to mid 20s and wind chills will dip into the single digits. That's why we have an Alert Day in effect for Saturday. If you're headed to the RAVENS GAME on Saturday, dress very warmly! You're going to want every purple layer you can find. Please also stay hydrated and take breaks inside your car with the heat on if tailgating. The less exposed skin, the better off you will be.

Lows both Saturday and Sunday night will be well down into the teens.

Sunday will also be blustery and cold, but not quite as intense as Saturday. Sunshine will carry temperatures into the lower 30s. Windchills will be in the teens & 20s. A gradual thaw takes place Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s Monday and low 40s Tuesday.

A series of disturbances will be headed this way starting as early as Tuesday night and lasting through next Friday. These will bring us rounds of showers, rain, and fog. In addition to the rain chances and melting snow, we'll see much milder weather. Unseasonably mild by late week with highs in the middle to upper 50s.