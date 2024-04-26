Maryland Weather: Summerlike weather later this weekend

BALTIMORE- After a pleasant Friday afternoon, clouds will gradually expand across the area tonight as moisture and warm air move in from the southwest. Light showers are possible, mainly across far western Maryland later tonight. With the thickening clouds, overnight lows for much of the area will be in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. However, northeastern Maryland could drop closer to 40 degrees as these areas will remain clearer longer.

On Saturday, a warm front will lift northward toward the area, with overcast skies in the morning. Thick cloud cover will keep highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s for much of the area. Although there could be some lingering light showers or patchy drizzle Saturday night, most areas will be dry as the warm front moves away. Expect milder temperatures overnight in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Strong high pressure ridge aloft will cover much the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, leading to clearing skies and a significant warm-up. Highs will reach the lower to mid-80s for much of the area. Any rain chances should remain well west and north of the area during the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

The upper-level ridge will reach peak intensity over the region on Monday. Additionally, high pressure off the East Coast will bring in warm and moist air from the south, leading to well above average temperatures and increasing humidity. Some areas could reach near 90 degrees along the I-95 corridor on Monday. Monday will be one of those days that prolonged outdoor exposure could lead to sunburn and heat exhaustion, so be careful. The heat won't be July bad, but it will be uncomfortable if you have to work outside in it for a while.

A cold front will move toward the area Tuesday. This will trigger some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The severe threat looks very marginal and isolated at best.

A warm and unsettled pattern will continue Wednesday and Thursday as pieces of upper-level energy move through the area. High temperatures each day will be in the mid-80s through mid-week. Expect small storm chances Wednesday mainly for southern areas with another round of showers and storms Thursday. Temps will remain above average through the end of the week.