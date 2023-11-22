Maryland Weather: Breezy & dry travel, terrific Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- Gusty winds, but dry weather for travel through tonight. Thanksgiving Day weather looks very nice across Maryland.

Gusty winds are kicking into gear now and will continue into tonight. These winds are helping push yesterday's storm offshore. Expect dry & chilly weather through the evening with temperatures easing back into the 40s. Road conditions should stay dry, but make sure you're holding onto your steering wheel with a good grip as winds will occasionally gust to 30 MPH through the night.

EVENING WEATHER IN BALTIMORE: While we'll still see plenty of clouds, the weather looks quiet & dry. A gusty breeze will continue into the early evening. Temperatures ease back into the 40s this evening. While roads will be busy with volume, now weather problems expected. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/aAHwZMxiNt — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 22, 2023

Thanksgiving weather looks fabulous across the state. We'll see a mostly sunny sky with comfortably cool temperatures during the afternoon. So after an early morning chill with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, we'll see highs recover into the middle to upper 50s. The weather for traveling or any outdoor activities looks great.

THANKSGIVING PLANNER: Thanksgiving Day looks like the nicest weather day of the next 7-days. Enjoy it! Chilly start to the day, but a comfortable finish. Lots to be thankful for, including the weather. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/jCn78fIpP1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 22, 2023

Black Friday weather for the shoppers also looks good. We'll have a seasonable chill in the air with highs in the upper 40s & lower 50s. We'll see a good deal of high clouds filtered out the sun, but no rain is expected.

BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING FORECAST: It's a good deal with our weather (and free). A partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 50s. Morning temps in the 30s & 40s, so a heavier jacket for the early shoppers. No rain or snow to mess up the roadways. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/QjspezoDBL — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 22, 2023

The weather should continue to stay dry and quiet through the start of the weekend. We'll definitely be dealing with a chill in the air Saturday with highs topping out in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday's forecast is a bit more tricky as a weak coastal storm may clip the area with some showers. There is still some uncertainty in regards to the timing of these showers and who gets them as models are disagreeing. The best chance for showers appears to be later in the day Sunday and Sunday night, especially south & east of Baltimore. Check back for updates to this forecast as we get closer to Sunday as we get a better handle on the storm track and timing.