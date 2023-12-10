Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY into tonight for stormy weather

BALTIMORE -- Rain & areas of fog continue into this evening. A brief changeover to wet snow possible overnight. Roads stay wet.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues our ALERT DAY into tonight with more rounds of rain, patchy areas of dense fog, gusty winds, and even some wet snow will impact the area through the overnight hours.

It's been an unsettled day with rounds of rain and even a few thunderstorms this morning. After a bit of a lull in the rain during the midday and early afternoon, rain continues to pick back up again. Look for more rounds of steady to heavy rain through the evening hours. Tough travel will develop with reduced visibility, wet road conditions, and heavy traffic volume.

Rainy evening & night ahead. While widespread flooding isn't likely, there could be some pockets of street & highway flooding in poor drainage areas. Rain may briefly mix with or change to wet snow tonight, but won't stick on the roads. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LIPcOb0L3k — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 10, 2023

A Flood Watch continues for our entire viewing area into tonight for areas of urban and poor drainage flooding. By the time this storm ends early Monday morning, we're looking at 1 to 3" of rain with the highest rainfall totals likely across the Eastern Shore. Driving conditions will be tough and slow during pockets of heavy rain. Winds will gusts 25 to 35 mph with locally stronger gusts in any thunderstorms.

ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Best chance for isolated severe t-storms & a few warnings will be Anne Arundel co. east over Bay Bridge and across most of the eastern shore. Line of storms (little to no lightning as of now) is intensifying. Isolated damaging winds possible. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/eEZwEFMbs6 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 10, 2023

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland now through 8 PM. Damaging winds are possible with some of the strongest storms.

FRESH FUTURECAST: Rounds of rain, heavy at times, continues into this eve. Rain picks back up in most areas area brief midday & early afternoon lull. Widespread flooding not expected, but some flooding in areas with poor drainage. Brief change to snow tonight. Roads stay wet @WJZ pic.twitter.com/bzaBNsHq1x — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 10, 2023

Snow will start in Garrett County this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there from 7 this evening until noon on Monday. Two to five inches is expected and winds could gust up to 45 mph. The combo of slick roads and blowing snow will make travel very difficult tonight through the Monday morning commute.

A changeover to several hours of wet snow is possible overnight tonight into early Monday morning, especially north & west of Baltimore. A light grassy accumulation of 1" or so is possible, especially along and west of I-83, but road conditions should remain wet as air temperatures remain above freezing.

Monday morning's weather should significantly improve as the storm departs. Expect partial clearing, but very windy conditions as winds howl out of the northwest. Expect sustained winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 MPH, especially through midday. Monday also looks cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s and windchills in the 30s.

The rest of next week looks quiet and cold with sunshine with highs in the 40s.