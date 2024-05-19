Maryland weather: Finally dry for Sunday

BALTIMORE-

Sunday is starting off partly clear to mostly cloudy with a lot of moisture aloft to our east, but we are finally DRY.

Temperatures range as you get ready to head out the door from the 50s to the 60s.

Highs reach the lower to middle 70s this afternoon under cloudy skies. A spotty chance at a shower remains in our forecast.

Clouds will build as we head into the evening and overnight, keeping us in the upper 50s.

Monday will bring some sunshine back into our forecast.

Tuesday we see a shot at the 80s.

Shower chances do increase as we head into the middle workweek.