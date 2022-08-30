Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Expect heat and humidity ahead of potentially severe storms

Derek Beasley has your Monday evening forecast
BALTIMORE -- Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. 

Most of the day will be dry, but storms will start moving in from the west by late afternoon and will continue to do so into the evening. 

As expected, the Storm Prediction Center added the Baltimore area to a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms.

That means a storm or two Tuesday afternoon could produce isolated areas of wind damage.

Storms will arrive late afternoon and could impact the evening rush hour. 

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night taking the rain with it by Wednesday morning. 

In the wake of the front, there will be plenty of sun. But it will be less hot and less humid for the rest of the week. 

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s with lows in the low to mid-60s Wednesday through Friday. 

The humidity and temperatures will creep back up for Labor Day weekend with small rain chances by Sunday into Labor Day.

