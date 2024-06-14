Maryland Weather: Evening storms before a beautiful weekend

BALTIMORE -- Your Friday morning is bright and mild, with many of you starting your day in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Solid sun will hold steady fort he first half of the day before clouds join the mix this afternoon. Temperatures will cruise in the upper 80 and low 90s but feel even warmer thanks to some humidity. A cold front will approach the area late by the late afternoon, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the evening and late night hours.

Some of the storms may be strong, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of northern Maryland under a slight risk for severe weather. The rest of the state is under a marginal risk. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Our Father's Day Weekend looks absolutely fantastic. Sunshine, mid 80s and low humidity both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, attention turns toward a building area of high pressure aloft across the area. This strengthening high pressure will lead to hot and dry conditions for most of next week.

High temperatures will reach the 90s beginning Monday and continue through the end of the week, with temperatures gradually getting warmer from Wednesday through Friday, with many locations seeing the mid to upper 90s across the region. Humidity levels will remain manageable through most of the week, but it looks like it will start to creep up to intolerable levels by Thursday and Friday. This will cause the heat index to top 100 degrees in many locations by Thursday and Friday afternoon.