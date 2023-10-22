Maryland Weather: Drying out, staying breezy, getting bright & warming up.

BALTIMORE -- After early showers, the day is becoming bright & breezy. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Bundle up and the blustery afternoon will have little impact on your outside activities. We are looking ahead to a pleasant warm-up this week. We trend more Spring-like with temperatures near 80° by week's end. Great time to hit the pumpkin patch, apple orchard or hay maze.

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.