Maryland Weather: Drying out and enjoying a beautiful weekend

BALTIMORE - This is the weekend we deserve. The remnants of Debby have cleared the region, but not before soaking the state and flooding much of the coastline along the Bay. Winds have since shifted and should allow for drying out. Temperatures all weekend will top out in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the comfortable 60s. Make your outdoor plans with the confidence that Mother Nature will cooperate.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Except for a few chances of rain, most of next week looks dry and pleasant, We stay warm and but will track a few spotty showers Tuesday afternoon. Our next chance of widespread showers will be next Friday into next weekend.