Maryland weather: Dry Friday before rain takes over

BALTIMORE- Your Friday is starting off partly clear to mostly cloudy with a lot of moisture aloft and to our west. Temperatures range as you get ready to head out the door from the 50s to middle 60s.

Highs reach the lower to middle 70s this afternoon under cloudy skies. A spotty chance at a shower remains in our forecast, but this is mainly to the west of I-81.

Clouds will build as we head into the evening and overnight, keeping us in the upper 50s. Shower chances do increase as we head into the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Most shower activity is expected to start after 2am.

The weekend spells rain with both Saturday and Sunday looking damp.

We will also see a dip in temperatures as we head towards the weekend. Expect the 60s for Saturday and Sunday to trend below average.

The start of the workweek will bring another chance at dry conditions, but rain will quickly follow in the forecast.

Off and on showers will follow us into next week with even a few thunderstorms thrown into the mix.