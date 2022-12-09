Maryland Weather: Crisp, clear Purple Friday

BALTIMORE- In the 30s and 40s to start off your Friday morning with clouds still present. A light breeze across the area should keep us clear for the most part, but fog may still be possible in a few areas.

Sunshine is on the way, and in full force for the morning and afternoon hours.

Expect sunny but cold conditions.

Tonight lows drop into the 30s and 20s, but we look to maintain dry a little while longer.

Rain moves in mostly for the last leg of the weekend with better chances than Saturday.

Expect the 40s going into next week and the need for an umbrella!